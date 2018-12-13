The Sun Military Awards 2018 reward armed forces heroes

The Sun Military Awards 2018 - known as the Millies - have recognised the true excellence of the UK’s armed forces with a star-studded ceremony at London’s Banqueting House.

The 11th annual ceremony awarded prizes to winners from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF, recognising remarkable feats of bravery, sacrifice and selflessness.

Six members of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards won the Hero Overseas award for their lifesaving first aid response during the Las Vegas shooting last year, where 59 people lost their lives. The young soldiers bravely stepped in and used their battlefield training to aid the emergency services.

England manager Gareth Southgate attended the awards ceremony to present the Inspiring Others award to Major Scott Mills of the Royal Marines, who helped prepare the England men’s football team ahead of their historic World Cup campaign this year.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who hosted the nominees at a reception at 10 Downing Street ahead of the awards show, said:

It was a great honour to attend The Sun Military Awards and congratulate so many of the winners and nominees in person. The incredible stories told tonight show how our armed forces protect British people and our interests at home and abroad. Whether by rescuing civilians from conflict, helping Salisbury recover from a reckless chemical attack or standing up to the appalling use of chemical weapons in Syria, tonight’s nominees have shown the brilliance and bravery of our armed forces. I’m grateful to The Sun for helping the whole country congratulate these remarkable serving personnel and those who support them in their vital work.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier accepted the Judges’ Award for Special Recognition on behalf of the Royal Air Force for RAF100 and its success in celebrating the RAF’s centenary year.

The nominees rubbed shoulders with famous faces on the red carpet, including armed forces supporters Nick Knowles, Bear Grylls and Dame Kelly Holmes and sports stars Victoria Pendleton, Amy Williams and Thom Evans. Television stars Georgia Toffolo, Emily Atack and Vicky Pattison also attended to show their support.

The winners of The Sun Military Awards 2018 are:

Hero at Home - Individual

Commander Andrew Parkinson - for rescuing a woman trapped underwater beneath a yacht in a Hampshire marina

Hero at Home - Unit

Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Task Force - for their response to the Salisbury attack

Hero Overseas - Individual

Lance Corporal Chris May, Troopers Stuart Finlay, Ross Woodward, James Astbury, Zak Davidson and Dean Priestley - for their medical response to the Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in American history

Hero Overseas - Unit

HMS Daring - for withstanding danger and aggression guarding vital shipping routes around the world

Best Reservist

Corporal Isabell Hutchinson - for sensitively preventing a young woman from taking her own life

Inspiring Others

Major Scott Mills - for his training of the England men’s football team ahead of the 2018 World Cup

Overcoming Adversity

Robert Long - for his success in Jiu-Jitsu since being blinded by an IED in Afghanistan

Innovation Award

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory - for its work on a sepsis diagnosis breakthrough

Support to the Armed Forces

There But Not There - for its success in commemorating the First World War and raising money for service charities

Judges’ Award for Special Recognition

RAF100 - for its success in celebrating the centenary of the Royal Air Force and inspiring a new generation