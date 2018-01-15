The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport reappoints Nicola Roche to the Board of UK Sport.

Nicky Roche was a Senior Civil Servant until 2013, including within the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. She is now Director of Strategy for Sporting Assets, a social enterprise which works with communities to use sport for wider social benefit such as employment, health and education. She has been reappointed to the Board of UK Sport and will continue to chair their major events panel. She is a Trustee of the Rees Care Leavers Foundation and the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust. She recently chaired the independent panel supporting DCMS in assessing English city bids to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nicky was Chief Executive of TdFHUB2014ltd, leading the co-ordination of the first three days of the 2014 Tour de France from Yorkshire to London. In 2007, she became Director of Operations, Government Olympic Executive. Alongside being one of the leaders on the logistical delivery of the Games, as a member of the senior leadership team Nicky also helped ensure that the budget of £9.3bn was managed and outcomes were on time and to quality. Prior to this Nicky held the post of Director of Sport and Board Member for DCMS. Nicky was awarded a CBE for services to the staging of the London 2012 Games. She is a keen horse rider and an athletics fan.

The role is remunerated at £218 per day and this appointment is made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Nicola Roche has declared no personal political activity.