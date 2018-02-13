The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport appoints Carol Brady to the board of the Gambling Commission

Carol is a leading voice in consumer and regulatory policy and currently runs her own business providing support and advice to others on such matters.

She was previously Chair of the Board of the Chartered Trading Standards Institute and is currently the non-executive Chair of the Claims Management Regulation Unit for the Ministry of Justice. Carol holds other non-executive appointments for Trustmark (the Government-endorsed quality scheme) and is a Warden of the Birmingham Assay Officer. She is also an Independent Advisory Member for the Commission for Local Administration in England (the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman).

In September 2015, Carol led an Independent Review into the regulation of claims management companies, commissioned jointly by HM Treasury and the Ministry of Justice. She has also previously held roles that include Senior Ombudsman at the Office for Legal Complaints, a member of the Legal Services Board Consumer Panel, Operations Director at the Office of Fair Trading, Director of Service Improvement at the Local Better Regulation Office, and national operations manager for Consumer Direct, where she was involved in the establishment of the national consumer advice helpline on behalf of Government.

Carol was awarded an MBE in June 2016 in recognition of her services to consumers and better regulation and is a Fellow of the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, an honour bestowed on her by her peers in 2009, in recognition of her contribution to the profession.

The role is remunerated at £295 per day and this appointment is made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Carol Brady has declared no such political activity.