The Prime Minister's message for Rosh Hashanah

To Jewish families in the UK and around the world, I want to wish you a very Happy New Year.

British Jews play an integral part in the success of this nation, and I am delighted the vibrant and diverse Jewish faith continues to thrive across the country.

I have personally seen how Jewish organisations operate to the highest standards in caring for those who may be vulnerable and in need. Over the coming year, I will continue to support you in this valuable work.

I will always stand with you. You can count on me to keep you safe, to champion the ban on boycotts, divestments and sanctions, and fight antisemitism in any form.

So as you come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, may this coming year be filled with peace and prosperity. L’Shanah Tovah U’Metuka.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak