The Prime Minister's message for Eid al-Fitr 2023

As Ramadan comes to an end, I would like to send my warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world as they mark Eid al Fitr.

Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy. This was evident earlier this year, through the community’s outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

As families and friends come together to celebrate, I pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the country. Whether it be in business, sports, media, our public services, or of course our NHS and armed forces, British Muslims are helping to make the country the success it is.

Eid Mubarak to everyone observing it today. I look forward to welcoming representatives from the British Muslim community to Downing Street to celebrate.