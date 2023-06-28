News story

The Prime Minister's message for Eid al-Adha 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sends his best wishes for Eid al-Adha.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
Published
28 June 2023

Eid Mubarak to Muslims in the UK and around the world.

As you come together to celebrate, Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us.

I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK, and wish you and your loved ones health and happiness.

