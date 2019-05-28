The impact of the Magnox waste strategy at Hinkley Point A Site

A key part of decommissioning the Magnox sites is dealing with radioactive waste. At Hinkley Point A Site, and other Magnox sites, a proportion of the waste that needs to be managed is called intermediate level waste (ILW). This ILW needs to be packaged and stored in Interim Storage Facilities (ISFs), before its eventual disposal at a national Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

The work followers several years of discussion and engagement with local stakeholders around the country about Magnox’s waste strategies across all our sites.

Several public drop-in sessions will be held to allow you to find out more - the details of which are below.