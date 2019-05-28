News story

The impact of the Magnox waste strategy at Hinkley Point A Site

Magnox is seeking planning permission from Somerset County Council to move a small amount of waste to Hinkley Point A Site for interim storage.

Published 28 May 2019
From:
Magnox Ltd
Hinkley Point A Site

A key part of decommissioning the Magnox sites is dealing with radioactive waste. At Hinkley Point A Site, and other Magnox sites, a proportion of the waste that needs to be managed is called intermediate level waste (ILW). This ILW needs to be packaged and stored in Interim Storage Facilities (ISFs), before its eventual disposal at a national Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

The work followers several years of discussion and engagement with local stakeholders around the country about Magnox’s waste strategies across all our sites.

Several public drop-in sessions will be held to allow you to find out more - the details of which are below.

Date Venue Time
22 May 2019 Bridgewater Town Hall 1700 - 1900
05 June 2019 Cannington Village Hall 1100 - 1300
05 June 2019 Stogursey Church Rooms 1700 - 1900
11 June 2019 Bridgewater Town Hall 1000 - 1200
11 June 2019 Wembdon Village Hall 1400 - 1600
