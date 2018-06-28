The democratic pioneers shortlisted for first ever National Democracy Week Awards

The National Democracy Week Awards will be held for the first time next Monday 2 July at the People’s Museum in Manchester, to kick off celebrations for National Democracy Week.

The awards recognise pioneering individuals and organisations who have demonstrated exceptional service in increasing democratic engagement in the UK. Nominees have been shortlisted across four national categories:

Young Advocate of the Year Award:

Staffordshire’s UK Youth Parliament Representatives for democratic services to young people in the region

Rachael Farrington from South London for democratic services in launching Voting Counts website

Matteo Bergami from Stanmore for founding ShoutOutUK.org, a platform to engage young people in the political process

Dan Lawes from Manchester for promoting youth voter registration

Diversity Champion of the Year Award:

Easton and Lawrence Hill Neighbourhood Management (Up Our Street) for helping give its diverse community a voice in politics

Harrow Mencap for helping to empower people with learning disabilities to engage with politicians and candidates

Harris Bokhari from Epsom for his drive to engage diverse communities in the political process

Sara Livadeas from Oxford for her campaign to help people in care homes vote

Changemaker of the Year Award:

Mehala Osborne from Bristol for her campaign to help domestic abuse survivors register to vote

50:50 Parliament #AskHerToStand for their campaign to increase the number of female candidates for Parliament

My Life My Say for opening cafes nationwide where young people can engage in political discussion in a safe space

Harriet Andrews from Manchester for running digital surgeries to connect young people with their elected representatives

Collaboration of the Year Award:

The People’s History Museum in Manchester for working with communities to tell the story of the fight for LGBT+ rights

Situation Novoville in the West Midlands for using innovative online chat interfaces to engage the public in digital services

National Adult Learners’ Forum (Scotland) for promoting adult learning services in disadvantaged communities in Scotland.

National Democracy Week is being held in July to coincide with and celebrate the 90th anniversary of the 1928 Equal Franchise Act - a further historic constitutional milestone which granted equal voting rights to men and women.

Over the course of the week, a series of nationwide events are being held by charities and community groups across the country, aimed at inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in democracy.

Winners of the awards will be announced next Monday 2 July.

Further details on National Democracy Week can be found here.

Notes to editors