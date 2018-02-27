The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund opens its procurement framework for retender

The new Framework will be in place by autumn 2018. It will have a broad range of suppliers who are able to meet the requirements of delivering a wide variety of CSSF programmes to support National Security Council priorities and objectives.

To be considered for the Framework, suppliers should have experience of working with government departments, other major international or national organisations or host Governments, in countries with fragile governments and infrastructure and/or are affected by conflict. Regions where the CSSF works include:

Sub-Saharan Africa

Europe and Central Asia

Middle East and North Africa

South America

South Asia

South East Asia

UK Overseas Territories

Potential suppliers: You must register using the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s e-procurement portal Bravo and complete the standard selection questionnaire by 27 March 2018 if you wish to be considered for the procurement framework.

