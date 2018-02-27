News story
The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund opens its procurement framework for retender
The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) has opened its Procurement Framework for retender and suppliers can now bid to be included on it.
The new Framework will be in place by autumn 2018. It will have a broad range of suppliers who are able to meet the requirements of delivering a wide variety of CSSF programmes to support National Security Council priorities and objectives.
To be considered for the Framework, suppliers should have experience of working with government departments, other major international or national organisations or host Governments, in countries with fragile governments and infrastructure and/or are affected by conflict. Regions where the CSSF works include:
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- Europe and Central Asia
- Middle East and North Africa
- South America
- South Asia
- South East Asia
- UK Overseas Territories
Potential suppliers: You must register using the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s e-procurement portal Bravo and complete the standard selection questionnaire by 27 March 2018 if you wish to be considered for the procurement framework.
Find out more information about the retender on the Bravo site.