The Civil Nuclear Constabulary and Project Servator

About Project Servator

Project Servator aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

Our Project Servator deployments are highly visible and unpredictable, and can happen at any time, anywhere. They are made up of a range of resources including armed police officers, police dogs, vehicle checkpoints and CCTV.

Project Servator officers are specially trained to identify individuals who may have criminal intent. This can range from someone shoplifting in a town centre to an individual who is planning a terrorist attack and is carrying our hostile reconnaissance at an iconic site, the tell-tale signs of pressure and anxiety that bring them to the officers’ attention are the same.

What we do

If a Project Servator deployment is happening where you are, there’s nothing to worry about. They are normal police deployments, designed to be unpredictable, planned in advance and intelligence led.

Officers will talk to staff and members of the communities in and around the sites which we protect, to let them know what we are doing and remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual behaviour. You may see officers handing out leaflets explaining what Project Servator is, or posters on display.

Project Servator is in operation around some of the sites that we protect across the UK and will soon be rolled out to all of them.

A surge capability is also available where required.

We work closely with local police who also operate Project Servator in the areas close to the communities that we serve.

Our Servator teams also work with other partners, including security staff, CCTV operators and local businesses, to carry our deployments. Together, we’ve got it covered.

How you can help

Your support and assistance with Project Servator is the key to its success. You can help protect the sites and communities that you are working in, living in and visiting by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right.

For example, report an unattended item or someone acting suspiciously, don’t leave it to someone else. Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit within day to day life.

If you see one of our police officers, please take a moment to talk to them and find out how you can help keep your workplace and community safe. Communities defeat terrorism and you can help by being an extra pair of eyes and ears.

If you see something suspicious, please tell a police officer or call 101. Please use 999 if an immediate response is required.

We also need you to remain vigilant while out and about, and to follow national ACT (Action Counters Terrorism) guidance. More information on what to look out for and how to contact police can be found on the ACT Website.

Further information

