News story
The Chief Inspector launches a campaign to recruit up to 12 new Inspectors.
The Chief Inspector is recruiting up to 12 Inspectors at Senior Executive Officer (SEO) level to assist his inspection programme in what is expected to be a very busy period.
The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders & Immigration (ICIBI) is looking for people with a well-developed sense of curiosity to join his team of inspectors on the following terms:
- Non civil servants - 18 month fixed term appointment
- Civil servants - up to two year loan
Based in central London (SW1V 1PN) this is a high profile role, dealing with government officials at all levels and a wide range of stakeholders.
Inspections vary in scale and complexity and may look at airports, seaports, case working units, overseas visa posts, enforcement operations, and even contracted out functions.
You would research and plan inspections then obtain evidence for analysis from the Home Office and its staff (or contractors), adding in live observation of processes and stakeholder evidence. Accurate analysis is essential. You would then provide a draft for the Independent Chief Inspector to finalise his report, which goes to the Home Secretary and is laid in Parliament.
For further information please see the job advert on Civil Service Jobs.