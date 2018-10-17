The Chief Inspector launches a campaign to recruit up to 12 new Inspectors.

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders & Immigration (ICIBI) is looking for people with a well-developed sense of curiosity to join his team of inspectors on the following terms:

Non civil servants - 18 month fixed term appointment

Civil servants - up to two year loan

Based in central London (SW1V 1PN) this is a high profile role, dealing with government officials at all levels and a wide range of stakeholders.

Inspections vary in scale and complexity and may look at airports, seaports, case working units, overseas visa posts, enforcement operations, and even contracted out functions.

You would research and plan inspections then obtain evidence for analysis from the Home Office and its staff (or contractors), adding in live observation of processes and stakeholder evidence. Accurate analysis is essential. You would then provide a draft for the Independent Chief Inspector to finalise his report, which goes to the Home Secretary and is laid in Parliament.

