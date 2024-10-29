The Army gives the lessons as STEM comes to Salisbury Plain

Nearly 290 cadets are competing in STEM based challenges supported by 10 different Army units throughout half-term week.

The exercise is inspired by real Army STEM-based scenarios including how to provide vital aid through airlift operations.

Hundreds of Army cadets will try their hand at solving military-base challenges with STEM during their October half term.

Organised by the Royal Signals, and supported by 10 other Army units, the cadets are set to complete a range of STEM-based challenges built on real-life experiences soldiers have faced, from helicopter design to preparing goods for airlifting.

With a participation rate of 40%, this year’s camp is well represented by the involvement of 116 young girls, with recent statistics estimating that women make up only 29.4% of the STEM workforce

The challenges will be spread throughout Salisbury plain, with organisers utilising a range of terrains and encampments to set up their challenges with hopes to inspire the next generation. Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns was among the military VIPs in attendance at this year’s cadet STEM camp visitors’ day at Middle Wallop military base.

As part of the day, the minister participated in an activity, which involved applying the laws of physics and maths to ensure the safety of an airlift by a helicopter over distance.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns OBE MC MP said:

This week will demonstrate to cadets how STEM is at the heart of our Armed Forces and everything we do. Integrating STEM into the cadet curriculum will help prepare cadets for the technology-driven economy of today and ensure they will be well prepared for adult life.

The cadets also had the opportunity to speak to local industry experts on what kind of careers STEM can offer them. Representatives from Waterman Aspin Engineering, Ulysses Trust and Horiba MIRA Propulsion Development Centre were in attendance.