News story
Thank you to the workers for keeping Britain moving
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling pays tribute to transport workers' tireless efforts in the snow.
During a visit to Leeds the Secretary of State for Transport took the opportunity to say a huge thank you to rail and road workers for their dedication to keeping the country moving in the snowy conditions.
Chris Grayling would like to thank all those working hard to get services back to normal and keep people safe
News desk enquiries
Media enquiries 020 7944 3021
Out of hours media enquiries 020 7944 4292
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Published 2 March 2018