News story

Thank you to the workers for keeping Britain moving

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling pays tribute to transport workers' tireless efforts in the snow.

Published 2 March 2018
From:
Department for Transport, British Transport Police Authority, Highways England, Network Rail, and The Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP
Train running through a landscape covered in snow.

During a visit to Leeds the Secretary of State for Transport took the opportunity to say a huge thank you to rail and road workers for their dedication to keeping the country moving in the snowy conditions.

Chris Grayling would like to thank all those working hard to get services back to normal and keep people safe

News desk enquiries

Published 2 March 2018

Related content