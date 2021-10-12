Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachets are being recalled

People who have purchased Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachets used for the relief of cold and flu symptoms are today being asked to check the batch number on the outer carton and individual sachets. Anyone with a product from one of these batches should stop using the medicine and return it to Tesco for a refund.

Approximately 78,000 packs from three batches, sold only by Tesco, are being recalled as the sachet labelling incorrectly states that children aged 12 years and over can use this product. This medicine should not be given to those aged under 16 years as the product is only for people aged 16 and over.

This product has been taken off shelves while the labelling is updated.

MHRA Chief Safety Officer, Dr Alison Cave, said

Patient safety is always our priority and we are committed to ensuring that the medicines you take are safe. It is vitally important that people check their packs of Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachet and check if they have an affected pack. If they do, they should stop using them and return them to Tesco for a refund. We would like to reassure patients and parents that if you or someone under the age of 16 have used recently these sachets and have suffered no ill effects there is no cause for concern. If anyone has any questions please speak to your healthcare professional and report any adverse reactions via the Yellow Card scheme. This product is specifically branded as Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachets and the recall does not affect any other products that share the same product licence number but are distributed by other retail stores.

The batch details are below:

Tesco Flu-Max All In One Chesty Cough & Cold Powder for Oral Solution (GSL) PL 12063/0104