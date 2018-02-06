Ten-year milestone for nuclear skills development

Almost £4 million has been invested by the NDA in NSAN since it was launched 10 years ago - a milestone it marked with a reception at the House of Lords, opened by Lord Hutton.

NSAN was established by nuclear employers and government to address key skills challenges facing the nuclear industry. It is now the sector’s leading collective skills forum.

It has played a key role in developing the skills and workforce required for the NDA to fulfil its mission to decommission and clean-up the existing UK nuclear legacy.

David Vineall, Human Resources Director at the NDA, said:

We are extremely proud of our 10 years of partnership with NSAN. It has delivered a portfolio of world-class skills development and training activities for the nuclear industry. It is essential the industry develops and sustains a highly skilled workforce to support the delivery of our mission; safely, securely and in an environmentally responsible way.

Jo Tipa, Managing Director of NSAN, said:

The NDA, as founder members of NSAN, has been involved in all aspects of our operation since 2007 and has worked collaboratively with us and the sector to support the development and delivery of a number of key skills initiatives. NSAN values the relationship with the NDA and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership going forwards.

To mark 10 years of collaborative working, the NDA was presented with an NSAN membership certificate of thanks during the event.

