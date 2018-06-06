Tech giant Microsoft signs Armed Forces Covenant

Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster visited Microsoft’s UK Headquarters in Reading for the signing, where he met with staff currently serving in the reserves.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster said:

The fact that such a leading multinational company has signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant demonstrates the support businesses have for our military personnel. We are continuously building on our cyber capabilities to ensure we are countering ever intensifying threats. And it is companies like Microsoft that we look to support and develop our Reservists to ensure we remain at the cutting edge.

At today’s signing, Microsoft made a number of pledges, including:

A commitment to develop the digital skills of veterans, preparing them for a career in technology

Encouraging managers to interview every veteran application they receive, if they are qualified for the role

Supporting the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership, to give them insight into the skills required to pursue a career in technology

Matching funds collected by Microsoft staff for military charities and collecting every year for the Royal British Legion Poppy Day

All military personnel will receive a 10% discount on Microsoft products

Microsoft will also offer greater flexibility to employees who are serving in the reserves, allowing them two weeks paid leave so they can undertake annual reserve training.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

Veterans have so much to give to civilian life, so I’m delighted that a world-leading company like Microsoft recognises this and wants them in their workforce. The pledges they have committed to will make a real difference for veterans looking to develop their skills tech skills.

By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, Microsoft joins over 2500 businesses and organisations across the country who are supporting veteran and reserve personnel.