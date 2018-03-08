Teaching Regulation Agency Chief Executive appointed

Alan Meyrick has today [Thursday 8 March] been appointed as the Chief Executive of the new Teaching Regulation Agency responsible for the regulation of the teaching profession.

The Teaching Regulation Agency will support employers, schools and headteachers with safeguarding responsibilities. This will include taking action on allegations of serious teacher misconduct and helping employers to complete pre-recruitment checks to ensure that they are employing teachers who are appropriately qualified for their role.

The announcement is part of the continued drive to deliver high standards across the teaching profession and provide a world-class education to all pupils, helping to build a Britain that is fit for the future.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Meyrick as the Chief Executive of the new Teaching Regulation Agency. Raising the status of the teaching profession is hugely important as we continue the drive for higher academic standards in all our schools. There are now 1.9 million more pupils in schools rated good or outstanding compared to 2010 and standards of reading in our primary schools have risen significantly since we introduced the Phonics Check in 2012. Proportionate and effective regulation of the teaching profession has been and remains a factor in ensuring those standards continue to rise.’

Alan is currently a deputy director in the teacher services division at the Department for Education and has experience of regulating the profession, having worked as a registrar at the General Teaching Council for England for 11 years before spending a further year as its Chief Executive.

He also has a wealth of experience elsewhere in the civil service, joining the Home Office in 1985 before going on to be the principal adviser to the Home Secretary on policing in London, sitting on the Metropolitan Police Committee and working at the General Medical Council.

Alan Meyrick said:

I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive of the Teaching Regulation Agency. The agency has an important role to play in supporting the teaching profession to maintain the highest professional standards. Through our work we will protect pupils, maintain public confidence in the teaching profession and uphold high standards of teacher conduct. In addition, we will support those teachers who have qualified outside of England and are able to apply to have their professional standing recognised in this country. I will lead the agency according to the seven principles of public life, and I want to ensure that all decisions are made fairly and in the public interest.

The remaining core functions of the National College for Teaching and Leadership will combine with the Department for Education in April 2018. The move will mean even closer coordination between the work already underway to improve schools and strengthen the profession, and the delivery of support to teachers in classrooms.