Take care when buying your fishing licence online

The Environment Agency has received reports from anglers who have used third party websites and been charged up to double the price for a licence. There have also been instances of anglers being charged a fee but not receiving a licence as quickly as they would expect.

These websites are not endorsed by the Environment Agency and anyone wanting to buy a fishing licence should go direct to the GOV.UK website.

Please make sure you have the right website if you use a search engine to find GOV.UK. On the GOV.UK website you can buy a 12 month fishing licence from £30. Junior licences are free for 13-16 year olds at GOV.UK. It’s quick and easy – just go to GOV.UK

Alternatively, you can call us on 0344 800 5386 or visit your local Post Office branch.

The GOV.UK site is the best way to give customers peace of mind knowing that whenever you go out fishing on waters that are open for angling you’ll be doing it legally. All fisheries licence income is used to fund work to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries.

Kevin Austin, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, Environment Agency said:

For complete peace of mind, make sure you visit GOV.UK to buy your fishing licence.

Money from fishing licences is used when we respond to fish kills, improving habitats for fish and facilities for anglers; plus fish restocking, invasive species eradication and working with partners to encourage people to take up fishing for the first time.

When customers purchase from GOV.UK they’ll receive a reference number allowing them to go fishing immediately.

Customers who use third party sites may not get this number immediately and will be considered to be fishing illegally if they go without a valid reference number or licence.