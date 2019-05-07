Press release
Syria: Foreign Secretary condemns recent violence in Idlib province
The Foreign Secretary has released a statement following a significant surge in military action by Russia and the Syrian regime in Idlib province.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:
I am deeply concerned by the escalation in military action by Russia and the Syrian regime in Idlib. This has included horrifying reports of attacks on schools, hospitals and first responders as well as the use of barrel bombs for the first time in seven months. Over 57 civilians have been killed and over 150,000 forced from their homes in recent days.
The latest offensive, a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement that Russia itself agreed with Turkey, is only compounding what was already a dire humanitarian situation in Idlib.
Russia and the Asad regime must respect their obligations under the Sochi agreement and international humanitarian law. They must also remember that any future use of chemical weapons in Syria would be met with a swift and appropriate response.
