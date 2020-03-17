Suspension of War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Scheme Medical Examinations and Assessments

We have been advised by the Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ), who arrange our War Pension Scheme/Armed Forces Compensation Scheme ( AFCS ) medical examinations for us, that they have taken the decision to cancel all planned examinations for a period of up to 3 months from 17 March 2020. This is because of action being taken to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. All veterans with dates for medical examinations during this period will be contacted direct by the DWP ’s Centre for Health and Disability Assessments ( CHDA ).

Veterans UK is now reviewing the impact of this decision on how individual War Pension and AFCS claims can be progressed when a medical examination is not possible and more information will be issued to those affected in due course. There is no need to contact the Veterans UK helpline at the moment.

It is always our aim to reach decisions on claims as quickly as possible. However, we must also balance this with the risks of spreading the Coronavirus to veterans, many of whom may be in groups at higher risk from the virus.

We would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this unprecedented time.