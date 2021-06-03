Surge testing to be deployed in Derbyshire

NHS Test and Trace – in partnership with the local authority – is launching additional testing and genomic sequencing in Gamesley Ward, High Peak in Derbyshire.

This surge testing is being deployed following the identification of a small number of confirmed cases of the variant first identified in India, B1.617.2. All the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

Everyone aged 5 and over who lives or works in this area is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test from today, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern (VOC). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR tests, positive results are then sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases with a variant of concern and prevent their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone. You can then go to a testing site or have a kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit the local authority’s website for more information.

People in this local area should continue to make use of free twice-weekly rapid tests, commonly known as lateral flow devices or LFDs, alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.