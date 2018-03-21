News story
Supporting agricultural innovation in Colombia: apply for funding
UK businesses and research organisations can apply for a share of £3 million to work with Colombian partners to help farmers adopt new technologies faster.
Innovate UK, through the Colombian Prosperity Fund Programme, is to invest up to £3 million in collaborative business projects that address agricultural challenges in regions affected by conflict in Colombia.
A focus on female farmers
The aim of this competition is to help farmers in Colombia, particularly female smallholders, to improve their farming methods and adopt innovations faster.
It should help the country meet its international development objectives in agriculture. This includes to:
- improve the health and welfare of farmers, particularly women
- create more sustainable intensification
- promote diversity in diet and nutrition
- improve rural income and food security
- make it easier to trade agricultural products
UK businesses can apply with early or late-stage innovation projects that support the uptake of new technologies and innovations. These should have the potential to advance sustainable intensification in Colombia and deliver economic impact across the agri-tech industry.
Projects may take ideas from any sector or discipline. They will need to meet the Official Development Assistance criteria and the International Development (Gender Equality) Act.
Competition information
- the competition opens on 26 March 2018, and the deadline for registration is at midday on 18 July 2018
- you can work in collaboration with other businesses, academic organisations, charities, public sector organisations and research organisations. You must work with a Colombian partner
- you must carry out your project work in the UK, Colombia or both
- we expect early-stage awards to have costs between £150,000 and £500,000 and last up to 18 months. Late-stage awards can have costs between £200,000 and £800,000 and last up to 18 months
- businesses can attract up to 70% of their project costs
- there will be briefing and brokerage events on 5 April 2018