Supporting agricultural innovation in Colombia: apply for funding

Innovate UK, through the Colombian Prosperity Fund Programme, is to invest up to £3 million in collaborative business projects that address agricultural challenges in regions affected by conflict in Colombia.

A focus on female farmers

The aim of this competition is to help farmers in Colombia, particularly female smallholders, to improve their farming methods and adopt innovations faster.

It should help the country meet its international development objectives in agriculture. This includes to:

improve the health and welfare of farmers, particularly women

create more sustainable intensification

promote diversity in diet and nutrition

improve rural income and food security

make it easier to trade agricultural products

UK businesses can apply with early or late-stage innovation projects that support the uptake of new technologies and innovations. These should have the potential to advance sustainable intensification in Colombia and deliver economic impact across the agri-tech industry.

Projects may take ideas from any sector or discipline. They will need to meet the Official Development Assistance criteria and the International Development (Gender Equality) Act.

Competition information