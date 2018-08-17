Support the Heroes: Notice of intention to direct charity to wind up

The Commission is today giving [public notice] of its intention to issue an order to direct the winding up of Support the Heroes (registered charity number 1155853.

In November 2016 the Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity and appointed Brian Johnson of HW Fisher & Company as interim manager to take over the running of the charity.

Section 84B of the Charities Act 2011 gives the Commission the power to issue an order to direct the winding up of a charity if it is satisfied that a charity does not operate, or its purposes can be promoted more effectively if it ceases to operate; and exercising the power is expedient in the public interest. The Commission’s summary of reasons is set out in the Public Notice of Intention to Exercise Powers: Support the Heroes ( PDF , 154KB, 1 page) .

In accordance with section 84B(4) of the Act the Commission is inviting representations to be made in relation to its intention to make the Order. Representations must be made to the Commission within 30 days of the date of this notice.

Further information is available at http://apps.charitycommission.gov.uk/schemesdefault.aspx.

Representations can be emailed to IAEInvestigationsCRM@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk marking it ‘Representations to the Public Notice - Support the Heroes, registered number 1155853’.

The Commission will consider any representations received within 30 days of this notice. The Commission may (without further public notice) issue the order (with or without modifications) on 16 October 2018, 60 days after the 1st day of this notice.

