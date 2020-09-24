Suffragan Bishop of Stafford: 10 September 2020

The Queen has approved the nomination of the Venerable Matthew John Parker BA MA, Archdeacon of Stoke-upon-Trent in the diocese of Lichfield to the Suffragan See of Stafford, in the diocese of Lichfield, in succession to the Right Reverend Geoffrey Peter Annas who retired last year.

Matthew was educated at the University of Manchester and Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge and trained for ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge. He served his title at St Mary the Virgin, Twickenham in the diocese of London and was ordained Priest in 1989.

In 1991, Matthew was appointed Curate of St George, Stockport and Chaplain of Stockport Grammar School in the diocese of Chester. In 1993, Matthew moved to St Mark’s Edgeley as Priest-in-Charge and in 1994 became Team Vicar in the Stockport South West Team Ministry.

In 2000, Matthew was appointed Team Rector of Leek and Meerbrook Team Ministry in the diocese of Lichfield and in 2007 was additionally appointed Rural Dean of Leek. In 2013, Matthew took up his current role as Archdeacon of Stoke-upon-Trent in the diocese of Lichfield.