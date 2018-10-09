Submit an innovation challenge for the GovTech Catalyst round 3

The GovTech Catalyst matches complex public sector problems with private sector innovators via competitions for research and development funding.

GovTech Catalyst competitions help the public sector identify and work with cutting edge technology firms. The competitions use the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) process, supported by Innovate UK.

Any UK public sector body can submit a challenge, including those in devolved administrations and at the local level.

Round 3 is now open. Challenges can be submitted until 12 November. Read more about how to submit a challenge and the challenge selection criteria.

Round 3 competitions and phase 1 implementation are planned to run from 4 March.

Examples of previous challenges

The challenges selected in round 2 were:

How might we improve firefighter safety and operational response?

How might we make better use of data to guide public sector audits?

How might we automatically detect and identify illicit goods during the journey across the border without impacting fluidity of trade?

How might we understand the overlaps between business regulations?

How might we guarantee prescription continuity while people move between care providers?

See the full list of challenges submitted in round 2.

The challenges selected in round 1 were:

How might we identify, analyse and catalogue still images that are posted online?

How might we combat loneliness by helping our communities to help each other, connecting physical and digital worlds, in a digitally and transport deprived area?

How might we use emerging technologies to improve the tracking of waste?

How might we tackle traffic congestion using data and emerging technologies?

How might we use intelligent data to transform local council service delivery?

See the full list of challenges submitted in round 1.

Find out more

You can read more about the GovTech challenge process.

Watch ‘What is the GovTech Catalyst.

Questions

Contact the GovTech Catalyst team at enquiries-gtc@digital.cabinet-office.gov.uk.

You can also join the GovTech community mailing list.