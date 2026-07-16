Study into long-term health of Armed Forces Community launched 

A new study into cancer incidence among serving personnel and veterans has been launched today as the MOD steps up efforts to improve the long-term health of those who serve and have served.

The UK-wide epidemiological study will examine cancer incidence among those who have served since 1990. No serving person or veteran needs to take action, as the study will draw on existing NHS records.

Current evidence, including from comparable work in Canada, shows that cancer rates amongst Armed Forces personnel are similar to, or lower than, those in the general population.

The study is not based on any specific concerns, nor is indication that any particular group is disproportionately at risk.

It will initially examine cancer incidence across the Armed Forces population, before focusing on specific occupational groups and cohorts to improve understanding and data collection.

The study will also put that on a robust, long-term UK footing and ensure any future risk factors are caught early.

Future research priorities will be informed by a participation group of serving personnel, veterans and families, ensuring the programme reflects issues of greatest importance to the Armed Forces community. Further details, including how to get involved, will be available on the dedicated GOV.UK study page.

The findings will directly inform improvements to safety in service, care for current personnel and compensation arrangements for those affected.

As the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme marks its 21st year, this study will also strengthen the evidence base for conditions that emerge years after service by providing data on cancer incidence across the Armed Forces community. Where an increased cancer risk and a causal link to service are identified, the findings could help support compensation claims.

Findings will be published annually, beginning in 2027, to ensure transparency. This will allow the Armed Forces community to see results as they emerge rather than waiting years for a single, final report.

Minister for Veterans and People, Calvin Bailey MBE MP said:

Our Armed Forces community sacrifice so much, and they deserve to know that we are looking out for them - not just during their service, but for life. This study is about doing right by our people. If there are links between military service and cancer, we will find them, and we will act and if we do not, we will remove the doubt from their minds with clear and published evidence. That is what renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served really means.

The study will be delivered in three phases:

Phase 1: From 2027, Ministry of Defence will publish annual data on cancer diagnoses and deaths across the whole Armed Forces population.

Phase 2: Ministry of Defence will then consider demographic and military characteristics.

Phase 3: Cancer rates in specific occupational groups such as those with particular service-related exposures will be then examined. Priority areas for that work will be agreed alongside representatives of the Armed Forces community – including families – ensuring those most affected have a say in shaping the research.

The announcement builds on this government’s record of action for the Armed Forces community, including a record £38 million investment into veteran-specific healthcare in England in 2025/26, the introduction of the Armed Forces Commissioner – now in post – as an independent voice for service personnel, and new NHS training to help healthcare staff better support veterans.

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