Epidemiology of Cancer in the UK Armed Forces Study

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is researching whether there is an increased risk of cancer among 1.4 million serving personnel and veterans in the UK Armed Forces since 1990.

This research study seeks to establish:

how cancer and death rates among UK Armed Forces (Regular, Reserve and Veteran) compares to the general population in the UK

if there is evidence of increased risk among specific groups in the Armed Forces

Dr Gareth Collett is the Independent Advocate for this study. He will be a voice for those who may be concerned and an independent point of contact to answer any questions. Dr Collett is a retired Brigadier and former Head of Bomb Disposal and Defence Attaché. He is a respected scientist and long-standing campaigner on cancer among former Bomb Disposal personnel.

Contact the Independent Advocate: Gareth.Collett970@mod.gov.uk.

For more information about this study, and/or to be informed when results are published, contact the MOD Cancer Study Research Team: analysis-cancer-study-research@mod.gov.uk.