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Research and analysis

Epidemiology of Cancer in the UK Armed Forces Study

Documents relating to the Ministry of Defence's research into whether there is an increased risk of cancer among current and veteran service personnel in the UK Armed Forces since 1990.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
16 July 2026

Documents

Cancer Study Notification

PDF, 113 KB, 1 page

क्यान्सरअध्ययन सूचना (Cancer Study Notification - Nepali)

PDF, 156 KB, 1 page

Opt Out Form

PDF, 716 KB, 3 pages

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is researching whether there is an increased risk of cancer among 1.4 million serving personnel and veterans in the UK Armed Forces since 1990.

This research study seeks to establish:

  • how cancer and death rates among UK Armed Forces (Regular, Reserve and Veteran) compares to the general population in the UK
  • if there is evidence of increased risk among specific groups in the Armed Forces

Dr Gareth Collett is the Independent Advocate for this study. He will be a voice for those who may be concerned and an independent point of contact to answer any questions. Dr Collett is a retired Brigadier and former Head of Bomb Disposal and Defence Attaché. He is a respected scientist and long-standing campaigner on cancer among former Bomb Disposal personnel.  

Contact the Independent Advocate: Gareth.Collett970@mod.gov.uk.

For more information about this study, and/or to be informed when results are published, contact the MOD Cancer Study Research Team: analysis-cancer-study-research@mod.gov.uk.

Updates to this page

Published 16 July 2026

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