Strengthening Security Cooperation: UK Defence Minister visits Nigeria

The UK Defence Minister for the House of Lords, Lord Vernon Coaker, visited Abuja and Maiduguri this week to meet top defence and security leaders, reaffirm the UK’s commitment to our Security and Defence Partnership and discuss issues of mutual concern in the region.

The UK and Nigeria share a strong defence relationship, underpinned by over three decades of collaboration between our armed forces. Through our partnership we continue to enhance security, counter violent extremism and promote regional stability.

In Abuja, the Minister met the Honourable Minister of Defence and the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, the National Security Adviser and the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). These meetings underscored Nigeria and ECOWAS’ continued leadership in promoting regional security and the UK’s continued commitment to supporting Nigeria’s priority security objectives.

Lord Coaker also travelled to Maiduguri, Borno State, a primary focus of Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and violent extremism. The Minister visited a Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration camp (DDR) to understand the challenges of reconciliation and reintegration, and UK-led counter-improvised explosive device (C-ED) training, funded by the UK Integrated Security Fund.

This initiative is designed, at Nigeria’s request, to enhance capacity and improve response capabilities to address security threats and instability. Meeting with Nigerian military personnel who have benefitted from UK training programmes, the Minister gained firsthand insight into the impact of UK-Nigeria security cooperation.

Lord Vernon Coaker reaffirmed commitment to the UK-Nigeria defence relationship:

This visit reflects the UK’s steadfast commitment to working with Nigeria to tackle shared security challenges. Witnessing the results of our training programmes and engaging directly with those on the frontlines reaffirms the importance of our partnership in building a safer and more stable region.

The Minister’s visit highlights the continued strength and importance of the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) ahead of our third SDP dialogue in 2025.