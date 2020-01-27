Strategic Command welcome new Deputy Commander

Lieutenant General Robert Magowan assumed his post as Strategic Command’s Deputy Commander (DComd UKStratCom ). He brings an abundance of knowledge and experience from more than 30 years’ service in the Royal Marines, for which he has been appointed CB, CBE, and awarded the United States Legion of Merit.

Lieutenant General Magowan has served in a variety of operational roles, worked widely across Whitehall; been the Commodore Naval Personnel Strategy; and Commanded the Joint Forces Intelligence Group. On promotion to Major General in 2016 he became Commandant General Royal Marines and Commander United Kingdom Amphibious Forces.

He also took over as the Operation Commander of the European Union Naval Force Somalia. He then took up the post of Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability) and Chief of Staff Navy Command HQ in late 2017 before assuming the post of Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff (Capability and Force Design).

In his new role his responsibilities will include:

leading multi-domain integration

developing and delivering the Command Plan, the UKStratCom Strategy, programmes and policy

Strategy, programmes and policy leading the Command’s Health, Safety and Environment Protection activity; and

be Strategic Command’s Principal Personnel Officer by representing the command’s interest with Chief of Defence People on all aspects of the Defence People Programme.

General Sir Patrick Sanders said:

I welcome Lt Gen Rob Magowan to UKStratCom . With the leadership and experience he will bring to the role as Deputy Commander, I know we will continue the positive momentum as we embed the transition to Strategic Command.

Lieutenant General Rob Magowan said: