Director of Overseas Bases
Part of Strategic Command, the Director of Overseas Bases is responsible for the UK’s Overseas Bases, Support Units, the Global Support Organisation, and the UK’s contribution to Arms Control and Verification on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.
Published 12 December 2012
Last updated 18 December 2019
- Updated all information on the page with the latest contact details.
- First published.