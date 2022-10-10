Steve Oldfield to leave DHSC
Steve Oldfield has decided to step down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer and Director General for Life Sciences at the Department of Health and Social Care.
Steve Oldfield has decided to step down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer and Director General Life Sciences, and will leave the Civil Service later this month to continue his successful career in the wider public and private sectors.
Steve joined the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in October 2017, having previously held senior executive positions in the UK and globally in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, with companies such as Procter and Gamble, Sanofi and Teva.
During his time at DHSC, Steve successfully created an innovative pricing arrangement with the pharmaceutical industry, managed multiple healthcare supplies challenges, and led the Office for Life Sciences.
Second Permanent Secretary, Shona Dunn said:
Steve’s contribution during his 5 years in government has been fantastic and he leaves behind a legacy of strong collaboration between industry and government. We are of course very sorry to see him go, but wish him the very best in his future endeavours and his ongoing commitment to the life sciences sector.
Steve Oldfield said:
I have loved my time in government and consider myself privileged to have played a part in navigating the country’s healthcare and commercial challenges of recent years. I have learnt what dealing with true complexity and uncertainty really means; I have been grateful for the tremendous collaboration from colleagues and industry partners. I have also worked with some of the most talented, dedicated and lovely people I’ve ever met.
My passion for the life sciences is stronger than ever, and I look forward to continuing to bring my energy to the sector, in the UK and globally.