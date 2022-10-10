Steve Oldfield to leave DHSC

Steve Oldfield has decided to step down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer and Director General Life Sciences, and will leave the Civil Service later this month to continue his successful career in the wider public and private sectors.

Steve joined the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) in October 2017, having previously held senior executive positions in the UK and globally in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, with companies such as Procter and Gamble, Sanofi and Teva.

During his time at DHSC , Steve successfully created an innovative pricing arrangement with the pharmaceutical industry, managed multiple healthcare supplies challenges, and led the Office for Life Sciences.

Second Permanent Secretary, Shona Dunn said:

Steve’s contribution during his 5 years in government has been fantastic and he leaves behind a legacy of strong collaboration between industry and government. We are of course very sorry to see him go, but wish him the very best in his future endeavours and his ongoing commitment to the life sciences sector.

Steve Oldfield said: