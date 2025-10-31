Statements following the sentencing of Michael Webber
Statements from the Minister for Veterans and People, and Assistant Chief of the General Staff, following the sentencing of Michael Webber today.
Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:
The death of Jaysley-Louise Beck was a tragedy and her loss continues to be felt across the Army and wider Defence community. My thoughts are with her loved ones and we remain profoundly sorry for the failure to protect her.
Today’s sentencing does not diminish the profound loss felt by her family, friends and the wider community, but it does represent an important step on the journey to justice.
Let me be clear: there is no place for criminal or unacceptable behaviours within the military. All those who choose to serve our country, particularly our newest recruits, must be able to do so free from abuse, and with the dignity and respect they deserve. We are honouring Jaysley’s legacy by bringing about crucial reform, to provide a place where people are proud to work and have faith in the service justice system.
The Army has accepted the failings identified by the Service Inquiry in full and has also responded to the recommendations to improve Service life across its culture, policies, and practices. However, there is more work to be done. As a Minister and Army veteran, this mission is deeply personal to me, and I am committed to driving the necessary change to prevent this from happening again.
Anyone – military or civilian – who has been a victim of serious crime in the Defence community can contact our confidential crime line on 0800 085 0658, which is available 24/7.
Likewise, if you have been affected by a serious crime and are unsure of your next steps, you can contact the Victim Witness Care Unit (VWCU) on 07974 074259 to get advice and support on the next steps.
Major General Jon Swift, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (ACGS), said:
To Jaysley-Louise Becks family, we continue to offer our sincerest condolences. We will always be profoundly sorry for the failings that were identified at Jaysley’s inquest in February.
The end of this court martial is another traumatic step in the journey for Jaysley’s family, and we acknowledge that today’s outcome has come too late for their beloved daughter. We are sorry we didn’t listen to Jaysley when she first reported her assault.
We are determined to make sure the same mistakes don’t happen again. Since Jaysley’s death we have introduced a significant cultural reform programme, alongside the ‘Raising our Standards’ programme. We are making improvements in how we train our people in appropriate behaviours, how we assess and select our leaders, and to build the trust our people place in us to address every complaint.
I am grateful to the Defence Serious Crime Command for its investigation into Webber and the Service Prosecuting Authority for bringing this case to conclusion.
Following Jaysley’s inquest, work is ongoing to make lasting and effective change. Change, that will give service personnel the confidence they need to report sexual offences and inappropriate behaviours, knowing that they will be listened to.