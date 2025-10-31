Statements following the sentencing of Michael Webber

The death of Jaysley-Louise Beck was a tragedy and her loss continues to be felt across the Army and wider Defence community. My thoughts are with her loved ones and we remain profoundly sorry for the failure to protect her.

Today’s sentencing does not diminish the profound loss felt by her family, friends and the wider community, but it does represent an important step on the journey to justice.

Let me be clear: there is no place for criminal or unacceptable behaviours within the military. All those who choose to serve our country, particularly our newest recruits, must be able to do so free from abuse, and with the dignity and respect they deserve. We are honouring Jaysley’s legacy by bringing about crucial reform, to provide a place where people are proud to work and have faith in the service justice system.

The Army has accepted the failings identified by the Service Inquiry in full and has also responded to the recommendations to improve Service life across its culture, policies, and practices. However, there is more work to be done. As a Minister and Army veteran, this mission is deeply personal to me, and I am committed to driving the necessary change to prevent this from happening again.

Anyone – military or civilian – who has been a victim of serious crime in the Defence community can contact our confidential crime line on 0800 085 0658, which is available 24/7.

Likewise, if you have been affected by a serious crime and are unsure of your next steps, you can contact the Victim Witness Care Unit (VWCU) on 07974 074259 to get advice and support on the next steps.