Statement on the Zimbabwean elections

Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin said:

The recent poll was an acknowledged improvement on previous Zimbabwean elections, however international observer missions highlighted significant shortcomings. Their recommendations must be addressed quickly to build much-needed confidence in Zimbabwe’s democratic process.

While polling day passed peacefully, the UK is gravely concerned by the violence and human rights violations since, particularly the deaths of six people on 1 August. The President must make it his priority to ensure these incidents are thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice.

We call on President Mnangagwa to reach out to those who did not support him or his party in these elections, and work to build their confidence and trust. And we call on the opposition to play their part in the healing processes. Zimbabwe faces significant challenges. It is vital that Zimbabwe’s political leaders focus on moving the country forward, with all parties committing to eschew violence, uphold the rule of law, and put the best interests of the country first.