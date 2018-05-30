Statement on Asad regime's recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan said:

It is utterly unacceptable that the Asad regime has recognised the so-called “independence” of the breakaway Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Russian military intervention in Georgia in 2008 and its subsequent recognition of the breakaway territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as so-called “independent states” was an unacceptable violation of the sovereign rights of Georgia. Russia’s actions continue to undermine Georgia’s rightful territorial integrity.

This move will do nothing to bring peace closer. Once again, both the Syrian regime and Russia are aggressively trying to undermine the rules-based international order.

The British Government reiterates its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and to UN Security Council Resolution 1808 which reaffirms the commitment of all Member States to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.