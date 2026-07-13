Statement of the co-chairs of the Coalition of the Willing: 13 July 2026

The members of the Coalition of the Willing convened today in Paris.

Building on the results of the G7 Summit in Evian and of the NATO Summit in Ankara which have further strengthened our resolve and our unity, we reiterate our unwavering support to Ukraine, as it defends its freedom, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity, and contributes decisively to Euro-Atlantic security.

We pay tribute to the courage and the resilience of the Ukrainian people and we welcome recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. We condemn Russia’s ruthless large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities with a devastating toll on civilians.

There was a broad consensus among participating countries on the following:

Peace negotiations

We remain determined to bring about a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of international law, including the United Nations Charter, that will preserve Ukraine’s and our security interests.

We reiterate our call, in that context, for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Ukraine and for the resumption of direct negotiations.

We support the proposal for a direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia - with active US and European participation - to bring about a ceasefire starting from the line of contact and support further meaningful negotiations, based in particular on the following parameters:

No peace without Ukraine. Any peace agreement must be negotiated with the full and continuous participation of Ukraine.

No arrangements regarding European interests and security can be negotiated without Europeans. Elements of any negotiation related to the EU and NATO would need the consent of the EU and its Member States and NATO Allies respectively.

Russian assets will be immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.

Support for Ukraine and pressure on the Russian war economy

We will continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary, including with military, financial and civilian assistance.

We agree to increase the delivery of air defence systems and interceptors, and long-range capabilities. Recognising the growing threat posed by the use of ballistic missiles and the increasing importance of defence capabilities for the security of the European continent, we welcome the announcement of the establishment of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition and express our readiness to work at pace to develop additional Anti-Ballistic capabilities. We also welcome the decisions to grant Ukraine licenses for the production of interceptors.

We commit to ramp up the economic pressure on Russia as long as it continues to attack Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen our sanctions and to coordinate our action to prevent their circumvention.

We will also continue to take actions to disrupt the Russian shadow fleet, in full respect with international law and in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. We will act in a more systematic and coordinated way, including through dedicated mechanisms within the Coalition, to increase boarding operations and controls to end the impunity enjoyed by these vessels.

We will work together to draw on lessons learned and facilitate the sharing of intelligence, develop common operational approaches, and coordinate support from willing States for national operations undertaken by a participating State.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

We agree that Ukraine’s security and ability to defend itself are critically important for ensuring the future of Euro-Atlantic collective security.

We welcome President Trump’s strong statement of support for security guarantees at the NATO Summit in Ankara.

We reaffirm- as set out in the Paris Declaration on the 6th of January 2026 - that a long-lasting peace agreement will need to be backed up by politically and legally binding security guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force, in addition to bilateral security agreements and in accordance with our respective legal and constitutional arrangements. These guarantees will be defensive in their nature. Their purpose is to prevent a renewal of Russian aggression against Ukraine and ensure stability and security in Europe. This will be alongside long-term military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We welcome that the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNF-U) is ready to operate and to act to regenerate Ukrainian forces and provide reassurance to Ukraine within its territory, on the ground, in the air and at sea, at Ukraine’s request, once a credible cessation of hostilities is in place. Exercises will take place in the coming months to demonstrate the ability of the MNF-U to act, once hostilities have ceased.