Statement from Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
A statement from Steve Barclay on his appointment as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:
It is an honour to take up the position of Health and Social Care Secretary. Our NHS and social care staff have showed us time and again - throughout the pandemic and beyond - what it means to work with compassion and dedication to transform lives.
This government is investing more than ever before in our NHS and care services to beat the Covid backlogs, recruit 50,000 more nurses, reform social care and ensure patients across the country can access the care they need.