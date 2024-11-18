Sparsentan approved to treat adult patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN)

IgA neuropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in your kidneys.

Sparsentan was approved under the International Recognition Procedure (IRP), following route B.

The active ingredient in Filspari, sparsentan, works by blocking the receptors for two hormones called endothelin and angiotensin. Endothelin and angiotensin play a role in regulating processes in the kidney such as inflammation that lead to progression of kidney damage.

By blocking these receptors, Filspari lowers the amount of protein that leaks into the urine, and thereby helps to slow down progression of the disease

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of sparsentan under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

