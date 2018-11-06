Solicitor General to be given first Durham University Achievement Award

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP will return to his alma mater, the Durham University Law School, on Tuesday 6 November to talk to staff and students about his role as a Law Officer as well as the importance of Public Legal Education (PLE).

This visit follows the launch of the PLE vision statement last week, announced by the Solicitor General at an All-Party Parliamentary Group Public Legal Education and Pro Bono event. PLE provides people with vital awareness of their rights as citizens, builds the confidence and skills they need to deal with disputes, and ensures that everyone has access to justice.

The Solicitor General will take the opportunity to share the statement’s 7 goals for the future of PLE and encourage the students to get involved with legal education initiatives.

While there, Durham University will also be awarding the Solicitor General with their first ever Dean’s Award for Achievement. This is in recognition of his success and becoming the first Durham graduate to become a Law Officer of England and Wales.

The Solicitor General said:

“I am hugely honoured to be receiving this award from Durham University, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to give something back by sharing some of my own experience with the Law School’s current generation of students.

“PLE not only has a tangible benefit on people’s lives, but it is hugely positive for our legal system too.

“I hope that my discussion about the vision statement and its goals with these students today will help to serve as inspiration for a new generation of lawyers and drive forward our shared vision for the future of PLE.”

Professor Thom Brooks, Durham Law School said:

“Durham Law School is delighted to welcome back Robert Buckland QC MP to deliver our inaugural Law School Annual Lecture to our staff and students. He has a distinguished record as a Member of Parliament and Solicitor General. We look forward to bestowing him with the first Dean’s Award for Achievement in recognition of his becoming our first graduate to serve as a Law Officer of England and Wales. I am sure our students will be inspired by meeting him.”