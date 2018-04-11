Smart energy systems: new funding and events

UK Research and Innovation – through Innovate UK and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) – has announced a new fund for research and industry to develop future smart energy systems and prove their use at scale.

The energy revolution challenge will bring together businesses working with the best research & expertise to develop and demonstrate new approaches to provide cleaner, cheaper energy. This includes linking low-carbon power, heating and transport systems with energy storage and advanced IT to create intelligent, local energy systems and services.

It is part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

The first opportunities and where to find out more

The first funding opportunities through this challenge will make up to £41.5 million available for:

ground-breaking, localised energy system demonstrators. We will be looking to fund projects across the UK

projects that develop novel concepts that could revolutionise local energy provision

Full details of the competitions will be announced shortly. Businesses that want to find out more in the meantime can go to one of the briefing events:

Details of further activity with the fund will also be announced shortly.

More about the challenge

The Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund will make sure that research and innovation is at the heart of government’s Industrial Strategy. This sets out 4 grand challenges in industries in which the UK is determined to pioneer progress.

The energy revolution falls under the clean growth challenge, which will support the UK to be a world leader in low-carbon technologies, systems and services.