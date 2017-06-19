Sir Michael Fallon reappointed as Secretary of State for Defence

Commenting on his reappointment, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:

It has always been an honour to serve as Secretary of State for Defence and I am pleased I can continue our vital work. Defeating the evil of Daesh in Syria and Iraq, countering Russian aggression through NATO, working with the United States and other allies and supporting the Police in dealing with terrorist atrocities, our contribution is as important as ever.

Our £178 billion Equipment Plan will deliver the cutting edge equipment our soldiers, sailors and airmen need and I am determined to make the most of our rising Defence budget.

I also want to drive innovation within our supply chains and ensure the UK is a leader in the field of military technology.

With so much to be done, I would like to welcome back to the MOD Mark Lancaster who will take up his new position as Minister Armed Forces, Lord Howe (Minister in the Lords) and Harriett Baldwin (Minister for Defence Procurement). I would also especially like to welcome Tobias Ellwood who joins our highly experienced Ministerial team from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to become Minister (People and Veterans).