Sir Mark Worthington appointed as Independent HS2 Construction Commissioner

Sir Mark Worthington has been appointed as independent HS2 Construction Commissioner.

Sir Mark will independently investigate matters that have not reached a satisfactory conclusion through HS2 Ltd ’s complaints process.

Mr Worthington will provide independent, impartial decisions as well as advice on how to make a complaint and will build relationships across industry and community groups, local authorities, HS2 Ltd and contractors.

Awarded an OBE in 2005 and knighted in 2014, Sir Mark has more than 20 years of experience working with government — including as Baroness Thatcher’s private secretary from 1992 to 2013 and director of her private office — and has served as the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Foundation.

Mr Worthington’s main functions will include:

ensuring that people affected by HS2 know who the Construction Commissioner is and what they do

mediating in unresolved disputes between HS2 Ltd and individuals or bodies, including claims under the small claims scheme

monitoring complaints and providing reports marking trends and providing advice on how to reduce the instance of complaints where possible

developing and maintaining good relationships with members of the public, community and industry groups, local authorities, HS2 Ltd , contractors and businesses

Sir Mark Worthington, Independent Construction Commissioner, said:

As we deliver HS2 , the new high speed railway our country needs for growth, regeneration and better journeys, it is vital that we do so with respect and fairness to those impacted by construction. I’m looking forward to taking up this post and working hard to ensure residents and businesses along the route know they can seek fair and independent resolution of complaints if necessary.

Sir Mark will take up the role in due course.