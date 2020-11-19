Sir John Manzoni announced as Chair Designate for AWE plc NDPB Board

The existing AWE Management Limited (AWE ML) Board will hand over to John and the new Board of the Arms-Length Body following termination on June 30th 2021, the AWE ML Board will continue to lead AWE until that date. While John will be formally appointed as Chair of the Board on 1st July 2021, he will be supporting the MOD in appointing the new Board during the transition period.

John’s extensive regulatory, public and private sector and leadership experience make him well placed to take on this appointment.

The MOD would like to thank the AWE ML Chair, Ian Tyler, for his years of service towards maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent and his continued commitment to stewarding the organisation through this crucial transition period.