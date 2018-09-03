Sir Alan Duncan statement on the United Nations International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala

The Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said:

The UK is disappointed by the Government of Guatemala’s decision not to renew the mandate of the United Nations International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) beyond its current end date of September 2019.

CICIG has made a valuable contribution to the fight against corruption and impunity in Guatemala, strengthening the national institutions of Guatemala in the process. The UK, along with the EU and other international partners, has been a strong supporter of CICIG and we value their work and close cooperation with the Office of the Attorney General of Guatemala.

The UK hopes that CICIG is able to carry out its work fully and independently until the conclusion of its mandate.

We remain committed to supporting the rule of law and strong, independent institutions in Guatemala, which are vital for increasing security and prosperity.