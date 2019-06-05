Single justice procedure cases to be listed online

Applies to Transport for London and TV licensing cases

Listings to be published daily before 10.30am

Online publication will provide more transparency for public and media alike

The online lists, live from today (Wednesday 5 June 2019), will be published daily before 10.30am and will contain the following information:

Defendant’s first initial and surname

Defendant’s home town and first two letters of post code

Offence

Prosecuting authority

The lists, which are produced by the Automated Track Case Management (ATCM) system, will refer to TV licensing (from the Midlands region only) and Transport for London cases. These are the only Single Justice Procedure cases currently administered by ATCM. It is expected all TV licensing cases will use ATCM later this summer and the system will also be rolled out to DVLA cases by the end of the year.

Publishing these case lists online will allow a more consistent and dependable flow of information to the public and media, increasing transparency in the justice system.

