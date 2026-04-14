Single-dose 7.2mg semaglutide (Wegovy) pen approved to treat adult patients with obesity

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today, 14 April 2026, approved the new single-dose 7.2mg semaglutide (Wegovy) pen to treat adult patients with obesity, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30kg/m² or higher.

Today’s approval will support adult patients with obesity by providing the option of a single-dose injection to receive the maximum weekly dose for weight loss and weight management.

The 7.2mg dose is administered via one injection.

Patients should always use this medicine exactly as their prescriber tells them and to check with their doctor, pharmacist, or nurse if they’re not sure.

This does not apply to overweight patients with a BMI of less than 30kg/m² using Wegovy for weight management or for patients using Wegovy to lower their risk of serious heart problems.

This decision follows the January 2026 authorisation of the 7.2mg maximum weekly dose, which required three 2.4mg doses administered on the same day using the standard 2.4mg pen.

When patients start using Wegovy, the starting dose is 0.25mg per week, which will be gradually increased every four weeks as required and prescribed by the appropriate healthcare professional. The maximum dose is 7.2mg per week.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of Wegovy under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

Notes to editors