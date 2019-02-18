Sileby company placed into provisional liquidation

The order placing TMF Services Ltd into provisional liquidation followed a hearing at the High Court on 14 February 2019 of an application issued by the Insolvency Service on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The company is concerned with trading in non-ferrous, precious and scrap metals, as well as recycled cardboard, clothing and fabrics.

The Official Receiver has been appointed the provisional liquidator and has responsibilities to protect assets in the possession or under the control of the company pending the determination of the petition.

The provisional liquidator has the power to investigate the affairs of the company as necessary to protect assets including any third party, or trust monies, or assets in the possession of, or under the control of the company.

The case is now subject to High Court action and no further information will be made available until the petition to wind up the company is heard in the High Court on 29 April 2019.

All public enquiries concerning the affairs of the company should be made to: The Official Receiver, Public Interest Unit, 2 Floor, 3 Piccadilly Place, London Road, Manchester, M1 3BN or to piu.north@insolvency.gsi.gov.uk.

TMF Services Ltd (company registration number 08140799) was incorporated on 12 July 2012. The company’s registered office is at 36 King Street, Sileby, Leicestershire, LE12 7NA.

The petition was presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Official Receiver was appointed as provisional liquidator of the company on 14 February 2019 by HHJ Halliwell, a Judge of the High Court.

