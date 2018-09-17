Seven Welsh high streets shortlisted for Great British High Street awards

Seven high streets across Wales have been shortlisted in this year’s Great British High Street Awards 2018.

The awards, run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and sponsored by Visa, recognise and celebrate local achievements on our high streets and shine a light on great examples of how high streets can meet the challenges of changing consumer behaviour and a changing retail environment.

After a rigorous selection process led by a panel of independent judges, four Welsh high streets have been shortlisted in the Champion high street category, which aims to find the UK’s best high street, while three Welsh high streets have been shortlisted in the Rising Star category, which aims to find the UK’s most ambitious high streets.

The shortlisted high streets in Wales are:

Champion Award

Holywell, Flintshire

Welshpool, Powys

Crickhowell, Powys

Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Rising Star Award

Cardigan, Ceredigion

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Cowbridge, Glamorgan

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

This is fantastic news for all seven high streets in Wales recognised for their excellence and ambition to thrive in an increasingly competitive time. High streets across Wales are the lifeblood of our societies, providing an opportunity for small businesses to set up shop and make a name for themselves, and for people to get together and support their communities by shopping locally. Good luck to all of those high streets in the running in Wales, and I encourage everyone to show their support and vote for their favourite.

The 38 finalists across the UK will now battle it out in a public vote, which accounts for 30 per cent of the final scoring, and will then have the chance to impress an expert judging panel as they seek to be crowned Britain’s best.

Those interested in participating in the public vote can visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk for more information. The winning entries for both the Champion and Rising Star categories will be announced on 15 November 2018 at an awards ceremony in London.

High Streets Minister Jake Berry MP said:

Congratulations to all 38 high streets shortlisted for this year’s Great British High Street Awards. The awards celebrate the great work that is being done to revive, adapt and diversify the nation’s high streets and the quality of entries this year has been outstanding. Over the next six weeks they have the chance to impress an expert judging panel as they also battle it out in a public vote for the title of Britain’s best high street. This is a great opportunity to show your support for the hard work taking place on our high streets, so get voting.

For more information about the Great British High Street Awards 2018 terms and conditions and details on how to vote, visit: www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk