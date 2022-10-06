Serving the Veteran better – MOD’s Veterans UK welcomes veterans feedback on its services

At a recent Lived Experience event – an opportunity for small groups of veterans and their advocates to discuss their experiences – senior leaders and staff from across the organisation welcomed a cross section of veterans to share their feedback and suggestions directly.

The face-to-face event was held in late September with a group of veterans, and representatives from MOD Policy, Medical Advisors and operational and communications staff.

Nina Cope, MOD Chief Operating Officer (pictured left) talks to veterans during a break

Veterans UK is responsible for administering compensation and pensions schemes for both serving personnel, veterans and their families, as well as providing the Veterans Welfare and Defence Transition Services. The purpose of the event was to listen to the individuals and learn from their experiences of using these services and schemes.

This direct engagement forms part of our commitment to continuously improve and Veterans UK are now working with policy and other partners on the feedback received and how it can be used to inform the continuous improvement of the user experience.

Brigadier Caroline Hull (centre) facilitates the face-to-face Lived Experience Event

Brigadier Caroline Hull, Head of DBS Armed Forces and Veterans Services said:

“We know we need to be doing things better and whilst the teams in Veterans UK are working their hardest to get things right, this doesn’t always happen. We are here to learn, we are determined to improve, and we welcome the support of those who have voluntarily given up their time to support us.”

In Veterans UK we recognise there is more to be done as we continue to improve the experiences for serving personnel and veterans using our services. We want to be transparent and by sharing our processes is one way we have done that via the Customer Journey Maps and bite-size videos on how to make a compensation claim. Similar helpful and informative products are planned for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

