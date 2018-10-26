September 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 96,300 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in September 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 Detached 22,902 23,132 21,568 Semi-detached 25,127 26,430 24,964 Terraced 25,333 26,426 25,554 Flat/maisonette 17,081 17,471 17,368 Other 5,912 6,306 6,267 Total 96,355 99,765 95,721

Of the 96,355 sales received for registration in September 2018:

73,463 were freehold, a 1.3% increase on September 2017

11,270 were newly built, a 25% increase on September 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 96,355 sales received for registration, 21,016 took place in September 2018 of which:

450 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

251 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

2 were of residential properties in West Midlands for more than £1 million

3 were of residential properties in Greater Manchester for more than £1 million

none were residential properties in Cardiff for more than £1 million

The most expensive residential sale taking place in September 2018 was of a terraced property in Kensington and Chelsea for £14,000,000. The cheapest residential sale in September 2018 was of a terraced property in Hyndburn for £18,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in September 2018 was in Ascot for £23,625,000. The cheapest commercial sales in September 2018 were in Ruislip and Benfleet for £100.

