Sentence increase for Shropshire drug addict who murdered partner

A man who stabbed his partner 17 times had his minimum term increased today after it was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, for being too low.

Paul Beddoes, 45, murdered his partner, 46 year old Lynn McNally, at their home in Shropshire, stabbing her repeatedly with at least 2 knives. At the time, Beddoes was under the influence of Class A drugs. Beddoes admitted stabbing McNally to his neighbours the following morning.

Beddoes was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court in August, where he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 11 years 243 days imprisonment, minus the time already spent on remand. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his minimum term to 15 years, minus the time already spent on remand.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:

“This was a brutal and frenzied attack which resulted in the death of Beddoes’ partner. The offender is a danger to women, and I am pleased the Court has seen fit to increase the prison term.”